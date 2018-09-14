Julianne Moore's Singing Voice in 'Bel Canto' is Renee Fleming!

Julianne Moore walks the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Bel Canto on Thursday (September 13) at Cinepolis Cinema in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by her husband Bart Freundlich, as well as co-stars Christopher Lambert and Gabo Augustine.

Julianne plays an opera singer who gets involved in a hostage situation while performing at a politician’s party in South America. Her singing voice was provided by opera singer Renee Fleming.

Julianne talked with Renee for a new interview with Town & Country magazine, in which she talked about how she prepared for the role.

“I learned about you, I spoke to you, I listened to your music, I sat in classes with good opera teachers and young students,” she said. “I worked with Gerald, I talked to directors, I went to the Metropolitan Opera and spoke to everybody who was there. One of the things that I find in research is that if you ask a question, someone will answer it. People are generally open and helpful. They want you to get it right.”

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Saint Laurent dress and Chopard jewelry.