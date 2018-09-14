Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Married! (Report)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly tied the knot!

The newly engaged couple got married after visiting a New York City courthouse on Thursday (September 13), People reported on Friday (September 14).

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source told People.

The two were seen at the courthouse making their way to the Marriage Bureau.

The two are reportedly planning a wedding as soon as next week, TMZ reported on Friday (September 14).

They’re reportedly planning a “super small ceremony,” which will likely be out of the country – and “may happen” in Justin‘s native Canada Justin recently bought an estate in Ontario, Canada, which may be where he’s planning to hold the nuptials.