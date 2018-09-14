Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 1:59 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Married! (Report)

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Married! (Report)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly tied the knot!

The newly engaged couple got married after visiting a New York City courthouse on Thursday (September 13), People reported on Friday (September 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source told People.

The two were seen at the courthouse making their way to the Marriage Bureau.

The two are reportedly planning a wedding as soon as next week, TMZ reported on Friday (September 14).

They’re reportedly planning a “super small ceremony,” which will likely be out of the country – and “may happen” in Justin‘s native Canada Justin recently bought an estate in Ontario, Canada, which may be where he’s planning to hold the nuptials.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr