Fri, 14 September 2018 at 6:15 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Step Out Amid Marriage Rumors

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Step Out Amid Marriage Rumors

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave their apartment holding hands on Friday afternoon (September 14) in New York City.

The engaged couple has been the subject of marriage rumors after they were spotted visiting a marriage license courthouse the day before, but Hailey spoke out to deny that they are already married.

Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21, are now rumored to tie the knot next week in a small ceremony, which will possibly take place in his home country, Canada.

20+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin stepping out…

