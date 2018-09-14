Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 8:23 am

Justin Bieber & Jimmy Fallon Dance in Disguise in Central Park - Watch!

Justin Bieber & Jimmy Fallon Dance in Disguise in Central Park - Watch!

Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon are unrecognizable!

The two teamed up to surprise unsuspecting fans at Central Park by lip syncing and dancing to “What Do You Mean?” while in disguise for a funny bit during the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Wearing wigs, suits, sunglasses and fake facial hair, the two frolicked around the park acting goofy in front of unsuspecting people – and they had a great time! At the very end, they finally revealed their true identity.

Watch below!
Photos: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC
