Kate Beckinsale Won't Be Making Any More 'Underworld' Sequels

After five movies, Kate Beckinsale is saying goodbye to Underworld franchise.

The 45-year-old actress recently revealed that she doesn’t plan on making any more of the hugely popular vampire movies.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale

“I wouldn’t return. I’ve done plenty of those,” Kate told Variety.

This means that Kate will be hanging up her Death Dealer coat for good after 15 years.

Underworld was first released in 2003 and was followed by four sequels in 2006, 2009, 2012 and 2016. The series grossed over $550 million worldwide.