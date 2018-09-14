Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Lunch Date With Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting her baby girl any day now!
The 39-year-old pregnant actress stepped out with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa for a bite to eat on Friday afternoon (September 14) in Brentwood, Calif.
Kate showed off her growing baby bump in a flowing black dress as the duo coupled up for a stroll with their acai bowls.
Earlier in the week, Kate took to her Instagram to share a photo of her bare bump while wearing a bikini.
“#Outie 🤰☺️,” Kate captioned the pic.
