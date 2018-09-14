Top Stories
Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York & Company Fashion Show!

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Lunch Date With Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is expecting her baby girl any day now!

The 39-year-old pregnant actress stepped out with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa for a bite to eat on Friday afternoon (September 14) in Brentwood, Calif.

Kate showed off her growing baby bump in a flowing black dress as the duo coupled up for a stroll with their acai bowls.

Earlier in the week, Kate took to her Instagram to share a photo of her bare bump while wearing a bikini.

“#Outie 🤰☺️,” Kate captioned the pic.

Check it out below…
Photos: Backgrid
