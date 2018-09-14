Kelly Clarkson Announces 'Meaning of Life' Tour - See the Dates!

Kelly Clarkson is hitting the road!

The 36-year-old “Love So Soft” singer just announced her 2019 Meaning Of Life Tour with special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli on Friday (September 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

The pre-sale for the tour begins on September 17. The public on-sale begins on September 24. For ticket information, click here.

“Meaning of Life is the album I always wanted to make and I am so excited to finally be able to tour it! Even while recording it, I couldn’t wait for people to experience the music live, to not only hear it, but feel it. It has taken almost a year of planning, and I can’t wait to see y’all on the road!” she says.

Watch Kelly, Kelsea and Brynn make the exciting announcement, and check out the tour dates, below!

Kelly Clarkson –Meaning Of Life Tour

with special guests Kelsea Ballerini & Brynn Cartelli

1/24/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena**

1/25/19 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center**

1/26/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center*

1/30/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena**

2/1/19 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena*

2/7/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center**

2/8/19 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center**

2/9/19 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center**

2/14/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

2/15/19 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center**

2/16/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

2/21/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena**

2/22/19 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena**

2/23/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena**

2/28/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

3/2/19 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena**

3/7/19 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live Nassau Coliseum*

3/8/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden**

3/9/19 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center*

3/14/19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

3/15/19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

3/16/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena**

3/21/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena**

3/22/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse**

3/23/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena**

3/28/19 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena **

3/29/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena**

3/30/19 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena**

**with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli

*with Brynn Cartelli