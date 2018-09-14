Kris Wu feat. Jhene Aiko: 'Freedom' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kris Wu is back with a brand new track featuring Jhene Aiko called “Freedom,” which you can listen to right here!

The 27-year-old Chinese superstar dropped his latest track on Friday (September 14).

“You could have been anywhere in the world, but you’re here with me,” they sing together.

The song was produced by FKi 1st, and arrives ahead of his debut album due out this fall.

Listen to “Freedom” below! You can download and stream the song across all digital platforms.