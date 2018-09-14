Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 10:52 am

Kris Wu feat. Jhene Aiko: 'Freedom' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kris Wu feat. Jhene Aiko: 'Freedom' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kris Wu is back with a brand new track featuring Jhene Aiko called “Freedom,” which you can listen to right here!

The 27-year-old Chinese superstar dropped his latest track on Friday (September 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kris Wu

“You could have been anywhere in the world, but you’re here with me,” they sing together.

The song was produced by FKi 1st, and arrives ahead of his debut album due out this fall.

Listen to “Freedom” below! You can download and stream the song across all digital platforms.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jhene Aiko, Kris Wu, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr