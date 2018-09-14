Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & Quentin Tarantino Film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino are filming their new movie!

The stars were all spotted on the set of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on Thursday (September 13) in Los Angeles.

The Quentin-directed movie follows a faded TV actor and his stunt double who embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.

The movie also stars Margot Robbie, who will play the role of Sharon Tate.