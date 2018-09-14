Leslie Jones Sees 'Wicked' on Broadway for First Time, Posts Rave Video Review!

Top Stories
Leslie Jones just saw the Broadway musical Wicked live on stage for the first time and she can hardly contain her excitement!

The Saturday Night Live star absolutely loved the performance and took to Instagram after the show to share a review review for the cast, including Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, and Ryan McCartan as Fiyero.

“Omg I just left @wicked_musical and I am changed forever!!” Leslie captioned her first video. In hashtag format she added, “I want to be green.”

“The cast omg was so good yo!! Sooooooo Good!!! I love the story I have so many questions!!” she added. “The ensemble!!! So good yo!! And I was so happy to see black people in it lol don’t laugh but for real!!! It was so good mane!!”

Watch all of the videos below!

Click inside for the rest of the videos…

