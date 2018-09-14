Maggie Gyllenhaal Attends TIFF Premiere with Pint-Sized Co-Star!

Maggie Gyllenhaal is glowing on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie The Kindergarten Teacher held during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday (September 13) in Toronto, Canada.

The premiere was held at Roy Thomson Hall and just before the event, Maggie‘s husband Peter Sarsgaard had the premiere of his movie The Lie in the same theater!

Maggie was joined on the red carpet by her young co-star Parker Sevak and the movie’s writer and director, Sara Colangelo.

The film is about a kindergarten teacher in New York who becomes obsessed with one of her students who she believes is a child prodigy.