Mariah Carey Debuts 'GTFO' Music Video - Watch Now!

Mariah Carey just dropped the music video for her latest song “GTFO,” which you can watch right here!

The music icon dropped the visual for her latest release at midnight on Friday (September 14).

“GTFO” is the first taste of the singer’s upcoming fifteenth studio album, due out later this year. The official lead single, “With You,” arrives in October.

“I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious. I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light-hearted spirit,” she said.

Watch the music video for “GTFO” below!