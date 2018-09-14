Meet 'White Boy Rick' Star Richie Merritt with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Richie Merritt is the breakout star of the new movie White Boy Rick and we caught up with him to learn some interesting facts about him!

The 17-year-old actor, who was just 15 when he was cast in the movie, is making his acting debut in the film alongside Matthew McConaughey.

Here are the 10 Fun Facts that Richie shared with us:

1. I was discovered for the film at my school principal’s office.

2. My favorite food is fried chicken.

3. I didn’t know who Matthew McConaughey was until I did this film.

4. My favorite color is black.

5. I bought a grill with my first paycheck.

6. I’ve always wanted to go to Bora Bora.

7. I love designer clothes – Gucci, Saint Laurent and Versace are some of my favorites.

8. I play a character from Detroit, but was born and raised in Baltimore.

9. I love to dance.

10. The film was my first job.

Go see White Boy Rick, now in theaters!