Model Slick Woods Gives Birth Hours After Walking Rihanna's Runway in Lingerie!

Slick Woods is a mom after giving birth just hours after walking the runway in the final show of New York Fashion Week!

The 21-year-old model walked the runway at Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty fashion show on Wednesday (September 12) while in labor.

Slick confirmed her son’s birth on Friday by sharing photos from the fashion show and saying, “A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold sh-t down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F–K I WANT WHENEVER THE F–K I WANT AND SO CAN YOU.”

Slick and her boyfriend, model Adonis Bosso, named their son Saphir.

See more photos from Slick‘s fashion week in the gallery!