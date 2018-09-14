Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 11:35 am

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Host Capital One Savor Card Launch Event in NYC!

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Host Capital One Savor Card Launch Event in NYC!

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are celebrating a launch!

The married couple co-hosted the Capital One Launch Event for the new Savor card on Thursday (September 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Neil Patrick Harris

Neil recently walked the red carpet at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

He and David also posed with their kids while attending Wigstock 2.HO in New York City.

Neil and I have always been big fans of drag, emerging theater and anything that is really ‘out there’ in terms of performance. I’ve been to previous Wigstocks, and I thought to myself, ‘You know what? Why aren’t we seeing the kind of drag that I used to see anymore?’” said David of their decision to bring back the event.
Just Jared on Facebook
neil patrick harris david burtka capital one nyc 2018 01
neil patrick harris david burtka capital one nyc 2018 02
neil patrick harris david burtka capital one nyc 2018 03
neil patrick harris david burtka capital one nyc 2018 04
neil patrick harris david burtka capital one nyc 2018 05
neil patrick harris david burtka capital one nyc 2018 06
neil patrick harris david burtka capital one nyc 2018 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr