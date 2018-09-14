Top Stories
Fri, 14 September 2018 at 8:40 am

Newly Married Hilary Swank & Husband Philip Schneider Arrive at Airport in LA Together!

Newly Married Hilary Swank & Husband Philip Schneider Arrive at Airport in LA Together!

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider are in LA!

The newly married couple were seen making their way to their ride after a flight to LAX airport on Thursday (September 13) in Los Angeles.

Hilary looked comfy for her commute in a sleeved white top and blue pants with Converse sneakers.

Hilary and Philip secretly married in August at Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif. They were first linked back in 2016, and the first photos we have of the couple are from one year later in 2017.
