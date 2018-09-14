Olivia Wilde is Joined by Longtime Love Jason Sudeikis at 'Life Itself' Premiere

Olivia Wilde is joined on the red carpet by Jason Sudeikis at the premiere of Life Itself on Thursday night (September 13) at ArcLight Cinerama DOme in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a light blue dress covered with a floral print as she stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

Joining Olivia at the premiere was her director Dan Fogelman along with co-stars Annette Bening and husband Warren Beatty, Mandy Patinkin, Laia Costa, and Sergio Peris-Menchesta.

Also spotted on the red carpet was This Is Us star Chrissy Metz and Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan.

Life Itself hits theaters on September 21. Check out the trailer here!

