Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 9:51 am

Olivia Wilde is Joined by Longtime Love Jason Sudeikis at 'Life Itself' Premiere

Olivia Wilde is Joined by Longtime Love Jason Sudeikis at 'Life Itself' Premiere

Olivia Wilde is joined on the red carpet by Jason Sudeikis at the premiere of Life Itself on Thursday night (September 13) at ArcLight Cinerama DOme in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a light blue dress covered with a floral print as she stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

Joining Olivia at the premiere was her director Dan Fogelman along with co-stars Annette Bening and husband Warren Beatty, Mandy Patinkin, Laia Costa, and Sergio Peris-Menchesta.

Also spotted on the red carpet was This Is Us star Chrissy Metz and Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan.

Life Itself hits theaters on September 21. Check out the trailer here!

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 01
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 02
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 03
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 04
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 05
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 06
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 07
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 08
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 09
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 10
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 11
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 12
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 13
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 14
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 15
olivia wilde jason sudeikis at life itself premiere 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angela Sarafyan, Annette Bening, Chrissy Metz, Dan Fogelman, Jason Sudeikis, laia costa, Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Wilde, Sergio Peris-Menchesta, Warren Beatty

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr
  • SherryBlade

    Jason looks really old here.

  • Pola K.

    Jason looks like old version of Timothee Chalamet

  • Silly People

    Jason’s hair is terrible. Lol