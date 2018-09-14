Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 10:28 am

Pregnant Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Bring Their Pup to the Vet!

Pregnant Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Bring Their Pup to the Vet!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are making a trip to the vet!

The 30-year-old Younger star and the 31-year-old musician were seen bringing their new puppy Nova into the veterinarian on Thursday (September 13) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary recently sparked rumors of an engagement after debuting a ring on her Instagram.

She recently revealed that the couple picked out the baby’s name a long time ago.

“It was the very first thing [we decided on]. We’ve known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B, which is awesome because people are like, ‘Oh, no, it’s just because of his last name,’” Hilary explained to People.
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff vet matthew koma studio city september 2018 01
hilary duff vet matthew koma studio city september 2018 02
hilary duff vet matthew koma studio city september 2018 03
hilary duff vet matthew koma studio city september 2018 04
hilary duff vet matthew koma studio city september 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    Hilary is not holding that puppy the right way.