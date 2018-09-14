Rami Malek Joins Gwilym Lee at 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Photo Call in Spain

Rami Malek is bringing Bohemian Rhapsody to Spain!

The 37-year-old actor stepped out at a photo call for the upcoming film on Friday (September 14) at Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rami Malek

He was joined by his co-star Gwilym Lee.

Rami recently defended the Freddie Mercury against critics.

“It’s a shame that people are making remarks after a minute teaser where you just wanna see the music,” Rami explained.

Make sure to check out all that Rami had to say about the film.

Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters on November 2.