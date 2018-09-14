Top Stories
Fri, 14 September 2018 at 10:17 pm

Rami Malek Joins Gwilym Lee at 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Photo Call in Spain

Rami Malek is bringing Bohemian Rhapsody to Spain!

The 37-year-old actor stepped out at a photo call for the upcoming film on Friday (September 14) at Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

He was joined by his co-star Gwilym Lee.

Rami recently defended the Freddie Mercury against critics.

“It’s a shame that people are making remarks after a minute teaser where you just wanna see the music,” Rami explained.

Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters on November 2.
