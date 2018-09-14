Rihanna Switches Up Her Look For Diamond Ball After-Party!

Rihanna changed up her look after her annual Diamond Ball!

The 30-year-old entertainer was spotted leaving the event on Thursday night (September 14) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

For the after-party, Rihanna had changed from her glam white lace outfit into a chic black jumpsuit with cutout details.

This was the fourth time Rihanna had hosted the event, which benefited the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Earlier in the week, Ri also hosted her Savage X Fenty fashion show as a part of New York Fashion Week!