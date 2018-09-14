Top Stories
Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York & Company Fashion Show!

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 6:30 pm

Rihanna Switches Up Her Look For Diamond Ball After-Party!

Rihanna Switches Up Her Look For Diamond Ball After-Party!

Rihanna changed up her look after her annual Diamond Ball!

The 30-year-old entertainer was spotted leaving the event on Thursday night (September 14) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

For the after-party, Rihanna had changed from her glam white lace outfit into a chic black jumpsuit with cutout details.

This was the fourth time Rihanna had hosted the event, which benefited the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Earlier in the week, Ri also hosted her Savage X Fenty fashion show as a part of New York Fashion Week!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Rihanna

