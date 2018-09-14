Rising Star Moxie Raia Debuts New Single 'Cold Outside' - Listen Now! (Premiere)

Moxie Raia is back with a brand new single called “Cold Outside,” which we’re premiering right here at Just Jared!

The 28-year-old New Jersey-bred singer-songwriter and dancer dropped her latest track on Friday (September 14).

The rising superstar act previously opened for Justin Bieber on his Purpose Tour, and has already collaborated with Post Malone and Pusha T.

“I wrote ‘Cold Outside’ after meeting a past love at a diner in LA,” she explains of the Apex Martin & Che Pope-produced track.

“The conversation was pretty superficial, which was weird since we used to be so close. ‘Cold Outside’ is about all the things a part of me wanted to say that night but didn’t.”

Listen below!