Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 12:21 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker Attends Launch of SJP Shoe Store in NYC!

Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating her latest launch and her passion for fashion!

The Sex & The City actress was in attendance at the launch of the SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker store at the Seaport District on Thursday (September 13) in New York City.

It is Sarah‘s first permanent retail location on South Street in NYC. While there, she provided hands-on help to shoppers.

Sarah recently received the Deauville Talent Award at the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival earlier this month in Deauville, France.
