Top Stories
Are Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York &amp; Company Fashion Show!

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York & Company Fashion Show!

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 5:41 pm

'Stranger Things' Stars Step Out for a Double Date!

'Stranger Things' Stars Step Out for a Double Date!

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer hold hands while leaving the Miu Miu Type capsule collection launch at Maxfield LA, The Gallery on Thursday (September 13) in Los Angeles.

The hot couple was joined for a double date by their Stranger Things co-star Joe Keery and his girlfriend, actress Maika Monroe.

Sadie Sink, another young star from the Emmy-nominated Netflix series, was also at the event and spent time with the couples.

Miu Miu Type is a capsule collection featuring poplin shirts, cotton hoodies and track pants that will be patched with one, two or three letters from the Miu Miu alphabet.

20+ pictures inside of the Stranger Things stars on a night out…

Just Jared on Facebook
stranger things stars step out for a double date 01
stranger things stars step out for a double date 02
stranger things stars step out for a double date 03
stranger things stars step out for a double date 04
stranger things stars step out for a double date 05
stranger things stars step out for a double date 06
stranger things stars step out for a double date 07
stranger things stars step out for a double date 08
stranger things stars step out for a double date 09
stranger things stars step out for a double date 10
stranger things stars step out for a double date 11
stranger things stars step out for a double date 12
stranger things stars step out for a double date 13
stranger things stars step out for a double date 14
stranger things stars step out for a double date 15
stranger things stars step out for a double date 16
stranger things stars step out for a double date 17
stranger things stars step out for a double date 18
stranger things stars step out for a double date 19
stranger things stars step out for a double date 20
stranger things stars step out for a double date 21

Photos: BFA, Backgrid
Posted to: Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maika Monroe, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr