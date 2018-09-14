'Stranger Things' Stars Step Out for a Double Date!

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer hold hands while leaving the Miu Miu Type capsule collection launch at Maxfield LA, The Gallery on Thursday (September 13) in Los Angeles.

The hot couple was joined for a double date by their Stranger Things co-star Joe Keery and his girlfriend, actress Maika Monroe.

Sadie Sink, another young star from the Emmy-nominated Netflix series, was also at the event and spent time with the couples.

Miu Miu Type is a capsule collection featuring poplin shirts, cotton hoodies and track pants that will be patched with one, two or three letters from the Miu Miu alphabet.

20+ pictures inside of the Stranger Things stars on a night out…