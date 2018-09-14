Tiffany Haddish, Donald Glover, & Normani Step Out in Style for Rihanna's Diamond Ball 2018

Tiffany Haddish and Normani strike a pose as they arrive at the 2018 Diamond Ball hosted by Rihanna on Thursday night (September 13) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City

The ladies were joined at the event by the night’s entertainment Donald Glover along with host Issa Rae.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiffany Haddish

Other stars at the party included Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Joan Smalls, Odell Beckham Jr, Justine Skye, Seth Meyers, Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’oir, Jasmine Sanders, Candice Swanepoel, A$AP Rocky, Trevor Noah, Teyana Taylor, Selenis Leyva, Lala Anthony, Josephine Skriver, Duckie Thot, Gayle King, and Meek Mill.

FYI: Odell‘s suit is by Prada. Teyana is wearing a Moschino outfit. Issa is wearing a Valentino dress and Mateo jewelry. Joan is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress and De Beers jewelry. Donald‘s suit is by Dior Homme. Nicky is wearing a Oscar de la Renta gown. Paris is wearing a Pamella Roland gown. Normani‘s dress is by Jean-Louis Sabaji.

35+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…