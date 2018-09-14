Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 9:16 am

Tiffany Haddish, Donald Glover, & Normani Step Out in Style for Rihanna's Diamond Ball 2018

Tiffany Haddish, Donald Glover, & Normani Step Out in Style for Rihanna's Diamond Ball 2018

Tiffany Haddish and Normani strike a pose as they arrive at the 2018 Diamond Ball hosted by Rihanna on Thursday night (September 13) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City

The ladies were joined at the event by the night’s entertainment Donald Glover along with host Issa Rae.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiffany Haddish

Other stars at the party included Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Joan Smalls, Odell Beckham Jr, Justine Skye, Seth Meyers, Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’oir, Jasmine Sanders, Candice Swanepoel, A$AP Rocky, Trevor Noah, Teyana Taylor, Selenis Leyva, Lala Anthony, Josephine Skriver, Duckie Thot, Gayle King, and Meek Mill.

FYI: Odell‘s suit is by Prada. Teyana is wearing a Moschino outfit. Issa is wearing a Valentino dress and Mateo jewelry. Joan is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress and De Beers jewelry. Donald‘s suit is by Dior Homme. Nicky is wearing a Oscar de la Renta gown. Paris is wearing a Pamella Roland gown. Normani‘s dress is by Jean-Louis Sabaji.

35+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 01
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 02
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 03
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 04
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 05
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 06
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 07
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 08
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 09
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 10
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 11
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 12
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 13
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 14
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 15
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 16
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 17
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 18
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 19
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 20
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 21
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 22
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 23
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 24
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 25
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 26
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 27
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 28
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 29
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 30
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 31
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 32
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 33
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 34
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 35
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 36
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 37
tiffany haddish donald glover rihanna diamond ball 38

Photos: Getty
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Candice Swanepoel, Donald Glover, Duckie Thot, Gayle King, Gucci Mane, Issa Rae, Jasmine Sanders, Joan Smalls, Josephine Skriver, Justine Skye, Keyshia Ka'oir, Lala Anthony, meek mill, Nicky Hilton, Normani Kordei, Odell Beckham Jr, Paris Hilton, Selenis Leyva, Seth Meyers, Teyana Taylor, Tiffany Haddish, Trevor Noah

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr