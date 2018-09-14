Tori Kelly: 'Hiding Place' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tori Kelly is back with a brand new release called Hiding Place, which you can listen to right here!

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter dropped the Kirk Franklin-produced collection on Friday (September 14).

The collection includes collaborations with Lecrae, Jonathan McReynolds and The Hamiltones.

Tori is also heading out on a Hiding Place Tour, kicking off on October 18 in Atlanta, Georgia. Click here for ticket information!

“With gospel music, you can’t sing without all your heart being in it. This album was an opportunity to do what I felt and never hold back. I could just be free and let the song take me over,” she says.

Listen to Hiding Place below! You can also download and stream the album across all digital platforms.