Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 9:25 am

Tori Kelly: 'Hiding Place' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tori Kelly: 'Hiding Place' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tori Kelly is back with a brand new release called Hiding Place, which you can listen to right here!

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter dropped the Kirk Franklin-produced collection on Friday (September 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tori Kelly

The collection includes collaborations with Lecrae, Jonathan McReynolds and The Hamiltones.

Tori is also heading out on a Hiding Place Tour, kicking off on October 18 in Atlanta, Georgia. Click here for ticket information!

“With gospel music, you can’t sing without all your heart being in it. This album was an opportunity to do what I felt and never hold back. I could just be free and let the song take me over,” she says.

Listen to Hiding Place below! You can also download and stream the album across all digital platforms.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Music, Tori Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr