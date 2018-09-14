Trevor Jackson & Dylan Penn Star in 'Unregistered' - Watch the Trailer!

Trevor Jackson and Dylan Penn star in Unregistered, and you can watch the trailer right here!

The upcoming short sci-fi film was directed by filmmaker Sophia Banks, and is screening at the Laemmle Royal Theater in West L.A. on September 14.

The story was co-written by Erin Dignam and Sophia. Kings of Leon touring member Liam O’Neill composed the score for the film.

A young man named Rekker (Jackson) is dating a girl named Ata (Penn) who seems obsessed with recording the time they spend together. He wants her to open up to the degree that he feels vulnerable to her and her camera. After witnessing a younger boy get taken by police after being detected as an illegal “second child”, Rekker becomes vocal in his disdain for the current state of society.

Click here for ticket and screening info.