Angelina Jolie is All Smiles at Cambodia Town Film Festival 2018!

Angelina Jolie poses for pictures with festival goers as makes a surprise appearance at the 2018 Cambodia Town Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 15) in Long Beach, Calif.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a black top, tan skirt, and matching wrap as she stopped by the event.

The festival is held to help promote the event, which organizers have spent years pushing for better exposure for Cambodian and Cambodian-American narratives.

Last year, Angelina screened her movie her film First They Killed My Father at the festival.