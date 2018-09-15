Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018

Angelina Jolie is All Smiles at Cambodia Town Film Festival 2018!

Angelina Jolie is All Smiles at Cambodia Town Film Festival 2018!

Angelina Jolie poses for pictures with festival goers as makes a surprise appearance at the 2018 Cambodia Town Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 15) in Long Beach, Calif.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a black top, tan skirt, and matching wrap as she stopped by the event.

The festival is held to help promote the event, which organizers have spent years pushing for better exposure for Cambodian and Cambodian-American narratives.

Last year, Angelina screened her movie her film First They Killed My Father at the festival.
  • yolly

    She looks amazing.

  • toastie postie

    Yes!!!! Gorgeous!

  • neer

    Thanks TP.
    Gosh, she’s so gorgeous & glowing!

  • Mac McCord

    She looks happy and very lovely!

  • toastie postie

    Hi, Neer. You are very welcome.

  • GroundControl500

    The skirt fabric is lovely. I’ll have to check on the films featured.

  • Felinelilly

    Thanks Jared for the new thread. Disqus was majorly screwed up.

