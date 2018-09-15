Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018 at 7:00 am

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: 'Paris' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: 'Paris' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Ashlee Simpson and hubby Evan Ross just dropped their second song!

The duo released a new song called “Paris” as part of their joint musical venture Ashlee+Evan!

In the R&B-inspired ode to the city of lights, the couple duet about a romantic night in Paris.

Ashlee and Evan also just premiered their reality show Ashlee and Evan, which airs on Sunday nights on E!

You can stream “Paris” on Spotify below or download it on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Paris”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Ashlee + Evan
Posted to: Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is applying to be a US citizen - TMZ
  • Josie Totah just shared her first pic since coming out as transgender - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian totally embarrassed Kim with a flash mob - TooFab
  • Donald Glover is firing back at his old record label - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Centineo is opening up about his friendship with Lana Condor - Just Jared Jr
  • Hattie McDish

    I’m sorry, but this is gag worthy. Had to shut it off after two seconds. Why are these two relevant?