Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: 'Paris' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Ashlee Simpson and hubby Evan Ross just dropped their second song!

The duo released a new song called “Paris” as part of their joint musical venture Ashlee+Evan!

In the R&B-inspired ode to the city of lights, the couple duet about a romantic night in Paris.

Ashlee and Evan also just premiered their reality show Ashlee and Evan, which airs on Sunday nights on E!

You can stream “Paris” on Spotify below or download it on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Paris”…

