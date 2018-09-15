Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018 at 4:37 pm

Cardi B Cracks Joke About Her Fight with Nicki Minaj & That Resulting Lump on Her Head

Cardi B referenced her fight with Nicki Minaj in a new post on her Instagram account.

The 25-year-old rapper posted a photo of a child dressed up in one of her looks that she wore during NYFW. It just so happens, that exact look is what she wore when she got into a fight with Nicki.

Cardi wrote alongside the photo of the child dressed just like her, “Sooooooo buteeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” before adding, “she forgot the knot 😩😩😩💪🏾,” seemingly referencing the giant lump on her forehead from the brawl.

See the photos of Cardi after the incident with Nicki…
