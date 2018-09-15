Chloe Bennet & Sarah Hyland Bring Their Beaus to Audi's Pre-Emmy Party!

It was a date night for both Chloe Bennet and Sarah Hyland last night at Audi’s pre-Emmy celebration held at the La Peer Hotel on Friday night (September 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Chloe brought her beau Logan Paul to be by her side, while Sarah took her boyfriend Wells Adams as her date!

Also seen at the event were 13 Reasons Why‘s Ajiona Alexus and Scream: The TV Series‘ RJ Cyler.

The Emmys are set to take place this coming Monday, and you can see the full list of nominees here if you missed it.