Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018 at 12:59 pm

Chloe Bennet & Sarah Hyland Bring Their Beaus to Audi's Pre-Emmy Party!

Chloe Bennet & Sarah Hyland Bring Their Beaus to Audi's Pre-Emmy Party!

It was a date night for both Chloe Bennet and Sarah Hyland last night at Audi’s pre-Emmy celebration held at the La Peer Hotel on Friday night (September 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Chloe brought her beau Logan Paul to be by her side, while Sarah took her boyfriend Wells Adams as her date!

Also seen at the event were 13 Reasons Why‘s Ajiona Alexus and Scream: The TV SeriesRJ Cyler.

The Emmys are set to take place this coming Monday, and you can see the full list of nominees here if you missed it.
Just Jared on Facebook
chloe bennet sarah hyland audi party 01
chloe bennet sarah hyland audi party 02
chloe bennet sarah hyland audi party 03
chloe bennet sarah hyland audi party 04
chloe bennet sarah hyland audi party 05
chloe bennet sarah hyland audi party 06
chloe bennet sarah hyland audi party 07
chloe bennet sarah hyland audi party 08
chloe bennet sarah hyland audi party 09
chloe bennet sarah hyland audi party 10
chloe bennet sarah hyland audi party 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ajiona Alexus, Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul, RJ Cyler, Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is applying to be a US citizen - TMZ
  • Josie Totah just shared her first pic since coming out as transgender - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian totally embarrassed Kim with a flash mob - TooFab
  • Donald Glover is firing back at his old record label - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Centineo is opening up about his friendship with Lana Condor - Just Jared Jr