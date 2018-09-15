Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018 at 3:12 pm

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Start Their Day with a Workout

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Start Their Day with a Workout

Chris Pratt and his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger are starting their weekend off with a workout together!

The 39-year-old actor and 28-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were seen out in the exercise gear on Saturday morning (September 15) in the Los Angeles area.

A source recently spoke out about the couple’s relationship, and said they could be engaged sooner rather than later.

“They’re such a great fit together,” a source told People. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”
Just Jared on Facebook
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger workout 01
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger workout 02
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger workout 03
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger workout 04
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger workout 05
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger workout 06
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger workout 07
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger workout 08
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger workout 09
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger workout 10
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger workout 11

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is applying to be a US citizen - TMZ
  • Josie Totah just shared her first pic since coming out as transgender - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian totally embarrassed Kim with a flash mob - TooFab
  • Donald Glover is firing back at his old record label - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Centineo is opening up about his friendship with Lana Condor - Just Jared Jr