Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Start Their Day with a Workout

Chris Pratt and his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger are starting their weekend off with a workout together!

The 39-year-old actor and 28-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were seen out in the exercise gear on Saturday morning (September 15) in the Los Angeles area.

A source recently spoke out about the couple’s relationship, and said they could be engaged sooner rather than later.

“They’re such a great fit together,” a source told People. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”