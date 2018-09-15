Chrissy Teigen Announces 'Target' Kitchen & Tabletop Collection!

Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen is headed to Target!

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author just announced that she is collaborating with the brand on a kitchen and tabletop collection!

The line will feature all of the essentials Chrissy uses to prep, cook and serve her favorite recipes, including cutlery and glassware.

Chrissy‘s line is a total full circle moment too, as her first modeling job was for a Target catalog!

“I’ve always wanted people to love what they’ve cooked from my books. Creating a collection was a natural extension of my passion for food, and I am so excited for everyone to be proud of and truly love their kitchen and tools,” Chrissy said in a statement.

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection launches in Target stores and online on September 30th.

