Chrissy Teigen Jokingly Trolls John Legend Over His New Gig

John Legend was announced as a new coach on season 16 of The Voice and his wife Chrissy Teigen took the opportunity to troll him after the news was announced!

The 32-year-old “Cravings: Hungry for More” cookbook author took to Instagram to comment on The Voice‘s post announcing that John will be joining the panel in the Spring.

Chrissy wrote, “liberal snowflake! !!!!!!! bad choice def not watching!!!!!”

She then had a change of heart and posted, “can I be a mentor?”

See the photos of the Instagram comments below…