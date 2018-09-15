Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin Once Staged an Intervention for Lily Allen

Lily Allen just revealed that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin once tried to stage an intervention for her.

In the 33-year-old singer’s new autobiography My Thoughts Exactly, she explained that the couple wanted to help her seek treatment for alcohol and drug addiction.

In the book, Lily says she was at Kate Hudson‘s 2014 Halloween party and after a night of drinking, knocked herself unconscious while dancing with Orlando Bloom.

Chris ended up escorting her home and leaving a note asking her to call him.

“He and Gwyneth had just broken up, but they were together in LA doing their conscious uncoupling thing. They asked me over for Sunday lunch. I wasn’t very chatty with Chris, but he and Gwyneth did put me in touch with their marriage counselor,” Lily wrote in the book.

Lily continued, “I didn’t go, but it was the wake-up call I needed. I realised I was ill.”

My Thoughts Exactly will be available on September 21st.