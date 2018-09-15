Iggy Azalea Responds to Eminem Calling Her a 'Ho'

Iggy Azalea was called a “ho” on Eminem‘s Machine Gun Kelly diss track, which also named a bunch of other celebrities including Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and more.

The lyric is, “You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggy, no Jay, next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow.”

Iggy sent out a series of tweets reacting to the name drop.

“Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars,” Iggy tweeted.

