Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018 at 2:48 pm

Iggy Azalea Responds to Eminem Calling Her a 'Ho'

Iggy Azalea Responds to Eminem Calling Her a 'Ho'

Iggy Azalea was called a “ho” on Eminem‘s Machine Gun Kelly diss track, which also named a bunch of other celebrities including Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and more.

The lyric is, “You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggy, no Jay, next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow.”

Iggy sent out a series of tweets reacting to the name drop.

“Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars,” Iggy tweeted.

Click inside to see the rest of Iggy’s tweets on the subject…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eminem, Iggy Azalea

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is applying to be a US citizen - TMZ
  • Josie Totah just shared her first pic since coming out as transgender - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian totally embarrassed Kim with a flash mob - TooFab
  • Donald Glover is firing back at his old record label - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Centineo is opening up about his friendship with Lana Condor - Just Jared Jr