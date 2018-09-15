Iggy Azalea Responds to Eminem Calling Her a 'Ho'
Iggy Azalea was called a “ho” on Eminem‘s Machine Gun Kelly diss track, which also named a bunch of other celebrities including Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and more.
The lyric is, “You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggy, no Jay, next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow.”
Iggy sent out a series of tweets reacting to the name drop.
“Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars,” Iggy tweeted.
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018
And that’s my unbiased opinion from a girl that watched this guys set and sung the words in the crowd. I’d think it regardless.
One of the greatest to do it, I’m NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a crotch.
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018
Iam beyond prepared to be trolled for this opinion.
Hahahahaha.
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018
Also let’s talk about why it’s lazy now; but wasn’t in the earlier work.
The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative.
This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme. 🤷♀️
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018