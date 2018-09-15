Sat, 15 September 2018 at 5:15 pm
Justin Bieber Has Applied for Dual Citizenship
- Justin Bieber reportedly wants to be a US citizen – TMZ
- Here’s a fun fact about Kiernan Shipka from the Chilling Adventures set – Just Jared Jr
- Wait…are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married!? – Lainey Gossip
- Anna Kendrick one cursed at Barack Obama – TooFab
- Donald Glover is saying goodbye to Childish Gambino – The Hollywood Reporter
- Is Ryan Seacrest single again? – Gossip Cop
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Justin Bieber, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet