Sat, 15 September 2018 at 9:17 pm

Justin Hartley Joins Thandie Newton & Angela Sarafyan BAFTA + BBC Tea Party

Justin Hartley looked so sharp while stepping out for the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party!

The 41-year-old This Is Us actor hit the carpet at the pre-Emmy party on Saturday afternoon (September 15) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He was joined at the event by Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan and Thandie Newton, who is nominated for an Emmy!

Other attendees included Orphan BlacksTatiana Maslany (nominee), American Horror Story‘s Adina Porter (nominee), Killing Eve‘s Sandra Lee (nominee), Handmaid’s Tale‘s Madeline Brewer, Cagney and Lacey‘s Sarah Drew, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Camilla Luddington, Abbie Cornish, GodlessAudrey Moore, Mindhunter‘s Cameron Britton, Riverdale‘s Ross Butler, Black-ish‘s Miles Brown and Marcus Scribner, and Stranger ThingsCharlie Heaton.

FYI: Tatiana is wearing Reem Acra. Sarah is wearing Elisabetta Franchi.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abbie Cornish, Adina Porter, Angela Sarafyan, Camilla Luddington, Justin Hartley, Madeline Brewer, Sandra Lee, Sarah Drew, Tatiana Maslany, Thandie Newton

