Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York & Company Fashion Show!

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Sat, 15 September 2018 at 12:03 am

Keira Knightley Explains Why 'Colette' Is So Relevant Today

Keira Knightley Explains Why 'Colette' Is So Relevant Today

Keira Knightley looked so chic while stepping out for the Colette premiere!

The 33-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event on Friday night (September 14) at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keira Knightley

In the upcoming film, Keira “portrays the groundbreaking French novelist who began her career by penning the loosely autobiographical Claudine novels, for which her husband Willy took credit.”

“The film speaks to that sense that everyone is articulating now of being silenced and women’s voices not being heard or appreciated the same level as a man and the playing field not being even. The film is talking about feminism, it’s talking about gender politics, it’s talking about sexual politics and it’s talking about a celebrity couple, so these are things that are very relevant to today,” Keira said at a screening the night before.

Colette hits theaters on September 21st.
