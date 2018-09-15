Top Stories
Kristen Bell & 'Frozen' Co-Star Idina Menzel Reunite on the Red Carpet!

Frozen co-stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel reunited today!

The two actresses walked the red carpet together at the National Women’s History Museum’s 2018 Women Making History Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday (September 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kristen and Idina shared a big hug when they met up and proceeded to take photos together. Kristen‘s The Good Place co-star D’Arcy Carden was also there to show her support.

If you don’t know, Kristen is being honored at the event with the Women Making History Award! Gabrielle Union, Kathy Bates, and Patrisse Cullors are also being honored. Stay tuned for more photos!
Photos: Getty
