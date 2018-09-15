Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018 at 10:05 pm

Kristen Stewart & Laura Dern Premiere 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy' at TIFF 2018

Kristen Stewart looked wonderful in white while hitting the red carpet at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 28-year-old actress stepped out at the premiere of her upcoming film Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy on Saturday night (September 15) at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

She was joined at the event by her co-stars Laura Dern, Jim Sturgess, James Jagger and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy follows a young woman who spends six years pretending to be the celebrated author JT LeRoy, the made-up literary persona of her sister-in-law.

FYI: Kristen is wearing Chanel.

