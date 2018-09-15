Top Stories
Are Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York &amp; Company Fashion Show!

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Sat, 15 September 2018 at 2:56 am

Matthew Perry Reveals He Spent '3 Months in a Hospital Bed'

Matthew Perry is opening up about his recent gastrointestinal surgery.

The 49-year-old actor has been recovering since undergoing surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

Matthew took to his Twitter to update fans, almost a month after his rep thanked fans for their concern.

“Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” Matthew wrote.

Matthew‘s note comes as his first post on the social networking site since March.

We hope Matthew‘s recovery continues to go smoothly!

