Matthew Perry Reveals He Spent '3 Months in a Hospital Bed'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his recent gastrointestinal surgery.
The 49-year-old actor has been recovering since undergoing surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.
Matthew took to his Twitter to update fans, almost a month after his rep thanked fans for their concern.
“Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” Matthew wrote.
Matthew‘s note comes as his first post on the social networking site since March.
We hope Matthew‘s recovery continues to go smoothly!
— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) September 15, 2018