Milo Ventimiglia Celebrates His Emmy Nomination at Audi's Party

Emmy nominee Milo Ventimiglia stops by Audi’s pre-Emmy celebration held at the La Peer Hotel on Friday night (September 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also seen in attendance at the event were The Predator‘s Boyd Holbrook with Tatiana Pajkovic, Iron Fist‘s Finn Jones, Hotel Artemis‘ Sofia Boutella, The Alienist‘s Daniel Bruhl, Insecure‘s Issa Rae (nominee) and Kendrick Sampson, Silicon Valley‘s Jimmy O. Yang, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Amanda Brugel and Sydney Sweeney, Salem‘s Ashley Madekwe, Empire‘s Rumer Willis, Crazy Rich Asians‘ Nico Santos, Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright (nominee), and Big Bang Theory‘s Kunal Nayyar.

The Emmys are set to air on Monday (September 17) on NBC! Be sure to tune in.