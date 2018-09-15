Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018 at 11:52 am

Milo Ventimiglia Celebrates His Emmy Nomination at Audi's Party

Milo Ventimiglia Celebrates His Emmy Nomination at Audi's Party

Emmy nominee Milo Ventimiglia stops by Audi’s pre-Emmy celebration held at the La Peer Hotel on Friday night (September 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also seen in attendance at the event were The Predator‘s Boyd Holbrook with Tatiana Pajkovic, Iron Fist‘s Finn Jones, Hotel ArtemisSofia Boutella, The Alienist‘s Daniel Bruhl, Insecure‘s Issa Rae (nominee) and Kendrick Sampson, Silicon Valley‘s Jimmy O. Yang, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Amanda Brugel and Sydney Sweeney, Salem‘s Ashley Madekwe, Empire‘s Rumer Willis, Crazy Rich AsiansNico Santos, Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright (nominee), and Big Bang Theory‘s Kunal Nayyar.

The Emmys are set to air on Monday (September 17) on NBC! Be sure to tune in.
Just Jared on Facebook
audi emmy celebration 01
audi emmy celebration 02
audi emmy celebration 03
audi emmy celebration 04
audi emmy celebration 05
audi emmy celebration 06
audi emmy celebration 07
audi emmy celebration 08
audi emmy celebration 09
audi emmy celebration 10
audi emmy celebration 11
audi emmy celebration 12
audi emmy celebration 13
audi emmy celebration 14
audi emmy celebration 15
audi emmy celebration 16
audi emmy celebration 17
audi emmy celebration 18
audi emmy celebration 19
audi emmy celebration 20
audi emmy celebration 21
audi emmy celebration 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: amanda brugel, Ashley Madekwe, Boyd Holbrook, Daniel Bruhl, Finn Jones, Issa Rae, Jeffrey Wright, jimmy o yang, Kendrick Sampson, Kunal Nayyar, Milo Ventimiglia, Nico Santos, Rumer Willis, Sofia Boutella, Sydney Sweeney, Tatiana Pajkovic

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is applying to be a US citizen - TMZ
  • Josie Totah just shared her first pic since coming out as transgender - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian totally embarrassed Kim with a flash mob - TooFab
  • Donald Glover is firing back at his old record label - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Centineo is opening up about his friendship with Lana Condor - Just Jared Jr