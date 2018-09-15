Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018 at 10:21 am

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Celebrate 'Stranger Things' Emmy Nominations

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton pose for photos on the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA 2nd annual Emmy Nominees Night on Friday night (September 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The real-life couple and Stranger Things co-stars were there to celebrate the Netflix show’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series!

In addition, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are also nominated for awards at the show, airing on Monday (September 17) on NBC. You can see the full list of nominations here.

FYI: The event was presented by Douglas Elliman and Heineken.
