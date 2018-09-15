Post Malone Pays Tribute to Mac Miller at KAABOO Del Mar Fest

Post Malone just paid a touching on-stage tribute to his late friend Mac Miller.

The 23-year-old musician wore a custom Mac Miller shirt while taking the stage at KAABOO Del Mar music festival on Friday night (September 14) in Del Mar, Calif.

The colorful tee read “RIP Mac Miller” in a spray painted font.

After hearing of Mac‘s passing last week, Post took to his Twitter to write a touching note to his friend.

“God f**king dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f**king love you mac,” Post wrote at the time.

He added, “We’ll make that album one day bubba. Miss you so much.”