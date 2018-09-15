Rihanna Surprises Fans at 'Fenty Beauty' Anniversary Party!

Rihanna is celebrating a major milestone for her beauty company!

The 30-year-old entertainer stepped out at the Fenty Beauty one year anniversary party on Friday night (September 14) at Sephora in JCPenney at Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn, New York.

Rihanna‘s appearance at the event was a total surprise and many fans rushed to the mall once they heard she would be there.

“I want to thank you all for coming out, even last minute, the ones that saw my Instagram post and rushed over here. Love you guys for that!” Rihanna said on stage.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Calvin Klein By Appointment dress and Harry Kotlar earrings.