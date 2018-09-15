Top Stories
Are Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York &amp; Company Fashion Show!

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York & Company Fashion Show!

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Sat, 15 September 2018 at 1:08 am

Rihanna Surprises Fans at 'Fenty Beauty' Anniversary Party!

Rihanna Surprises Fans at 'Fenty Beauty' Anniversary Party!

Rihanna is celebrating a major milestone for her beauty company!

The 30-year-old entertainer stepped out at the Fenty Beauty one year anniversary party on Friday night (September 14) at Sephora in JCPenney at Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna‘s appearance at the event was a total surprise and many fans rushed to the mall once they heard she would be there.

“I want to thank you all for coming out, even last minute, the ones that saw my Instagram post and rushed over here. Love you guys for that!” Rihanna said on stage.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Calvin Klein By Appointment dress and Harry Kotlar earrings.
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna celebrates fenty beauty anniversary 01
rihanna celebrates fenty beauty anniversary 02
rihanna celebrates fenty beauty anniversary 03
rihanna celebrates fenty beauty anniversary 04
rihanna celebrates fenty beauty anniversary 05
rihanna celebrates fenty beauty anniversary 06
rihanna celebrates fenty beauty anniversary 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr