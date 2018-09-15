Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Funny Exchange Over Her New Movie Includes That Eggplant Emoji

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of our fave couples to follow on social media because of their amazing exchanges….and this weekend’s tweets are no exception!

It all started when Ryan tweeted out A Simple Favor‘s amazing Rotten Tomatoes review! Blake co-stars in the film with Anna Kendrick.

“This movie cured me of my virginity. See it this weekend!,” Ryan tweeted. Blake then responded to the tweet by writing, “.@VancityReynolds 💋♥️🍆💥 (No that’s not emoji climaxing. I just really like eggplants. Pyrotechnic ones. )”

Blake and Ryan recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary – see what they did to celebrate!
    I’m wondering how many PR people does it take to come up with these exchanges