Sarah Paulson & Sophia Bush Join Honoree Gabrielle Union at Women Making History Awards

Sarah Paulson and Sophia Bush are celebrating women who are making a difference!

The two actresses hit the red carpet at the National Women’s History Museum’s 2018 Women Making History Awards on Saturday (September 15) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were joined at the event by Gabrielle Union and Kathy Bates, who were both being honored with the Women Making History Award.

The award is presented to a select group of women who have made a significant contribution to their field and serve as an inspiration to women everywhere.

Other event attendees included Yvette Nicole Brown, Anneliese van der Pol, Sarah Jeffery and Aly and AJ Michalka.

