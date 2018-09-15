Serena Williams on Taking Feedback: 'It's Hard...You Have to Just Be Extremely Humble'

Serena Williams speaks to the crowd on stage at the digital retail conference Shop.Org on the American Express Stage at Sands Expo Center on Friday (September 14) in Las Vegas.

While at the event, a moderator asked Serena how she handles taking feedback.

“It’s hard,” she said. “It so happens to be my specialty because I’ve been taking feedback since I was like 3 years old. I’m really good at taking feedback.”

“You have to just be extremely humble. It’s not easy. The second I get off the court, I don’t want anyone telling me how I played well. I want to know what I did wrong. What can I do better the next time?” she added.