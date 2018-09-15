Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018 at 1:33 pm

Tiffany Haddish Responds to Katt Williams' Diss

Tiffany Haddish Responds to Katt Williams' Diss

Tiffany Haddish is responding to Katt Williams after he dissed her career and said everyone loves her because she wants “to sleep with a white man,” referring to Brad Pitt.

“She ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody,” Katt said during an appearance on V-103 Atlanta’s “Frank and Wanda.”

Katt added, “She had a white husband for all of the 14 years she’s been doing comedy and then all of a sudden divorced him. Then said he abused her. Then wrote a book. Then said he didn’t and then now we’re at Brad Pitt.”

Both Tiffany and Katt won comedy Emmys for their guest work this year (Katt for Atlanta and Tiffany for SNL).

See Tiffany’s response…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Katt Williams, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is applying to be a US citizen - TMZ
  • Josie Totah just shared her first pic since coming out as transgender - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian totally embarrassed Kim with a flash mob - TooFab
  • Donald Glover is firing back at his old record label - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Centineo is opening up about his friendship with Lana Condor - Just Jared Jr