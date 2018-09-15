Tiffany Haddish Responds to Katt Williams' Diss
Tiffany Haddish is responding to Katt Williams after he dissed her career and said everyone loves her because she wants “to sleep with a white man,” referring to Brad Pitt.
“She ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody,” Katt said during an appearance on V-103 Atlanta’s “Frank and Wanda.”
Katt added, “She had a white husband for all of the 14 years she’s been doing comedy and then all of a sudden divorced him. Then said he abused her. Then wrote a book. Then said he didn’t and then now we’re at Brad Pitt.”
Both Tiffany and Katt won comedy Emmys for their guest work this year (Katt for Atlanta and Tiffany for SNL).
See Tiffany’s response…
It’s official I made it!@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin #sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you 😘 https://t.co/WVOgZvwLZn
— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) September 14, 2018