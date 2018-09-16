Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 5:41 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Hits the Beach With Friends & Family in Santa Monica!

Alessandra Ambrosio is soaking up the sun!

The 37-year-old model enjoyed a beach day on Sunday (September 16) with friends and family in Santa Monica, Calif.

Alessandra enjoyed the sunny California day by playing rounds of volleyball and taking plenty of cute pictures of her kids (not pictured).

Alessandra looked sporty and fit in her athletic shorts and a bikini top as she hit the sand for a few rounds.
